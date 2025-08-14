Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Critical Review

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 13.94% 18.43% 9.93% Flutter Entertainment 2.96% 12.15% 4.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Electronic Arts and Flutter Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.46 billion 5.98 $1.12 billion $3.99 44.71 Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 3.69 $43.00 million $2.03 144.91

Electronic Arts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electronic Arts and Flutter Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 15 11 2 2.54 Flutter Entertainment 0 3 21 1 2.92

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus price target of $167.1154, suggesting a potential downside of 6.33%. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus price target of $328.6190, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Flutter Entertainment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

