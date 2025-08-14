Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELME opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Elme Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

