Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, Director Alexander Dimitrief sold 45,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 219,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,712. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $389,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 241,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,175.28. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,053 shares of company stock worth $7,171,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.