Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Essent Group worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a net margin of 56.36% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,380. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,739 shares of company stock valued at $281,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

