Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) versus Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Financial Contrast

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) and Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exro Technologies and Osram Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies -1,099.75% -109.03% -37.33% Osram Licht -3.27% 3.12% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exro Technologies and Osram Licht”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $16.84 million 1.94 -$210.86 million ($0.42) -0.14 Osram Licht $3.71 billion 14.40 -$850.53 million ($1.23) -43.50

Exro Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osram Licht. Osram Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exro Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osram Licht has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exro Technologies and Osram Licht, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60 Osram Licht 0 0 0 0 0.00

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

