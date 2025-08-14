Financial Comparison: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) versus A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. O. Smith has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of A. O. Smith shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of A. O. Smith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. A. O. Smith pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ESCO Technologies pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A. O. Smith pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. A. O. Smith has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. A. O. Smith is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares ESCO Technologies and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 10.37% 11.19% 7.12% A. O. Smith 13.68% 28.42% 16.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESCO Technologies and A. O. Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 A. O. Smith 0 5 2 0 2.29

ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $187.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. A. O. Smith has a consensus price target of $77.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than ESCO Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESCO Technologies and A. O. Smith”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $1.03 billion 4.89 $101.88 million $4.44 43.78 A. O. Smith $3.82 billion 2.70 $533.60 million $3.59 20.52

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies. A. O. Smith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats ESCO Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides commercial water treatment and filtration product; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and electric wall-hung, gas tankless, combi-boiler, and heat pump and solar water heaters. The company offers its products under the A. O. Smith, State, Lochinvar, Hague, Water-Right, Master Water, Atlantic Filter, and Water Tec brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as to retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels. A. O. Smith Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

