Financial Review: Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) versus Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 16.38% 27.29% 9.40% Lucid Diagnostics -1,699.86% N/A -124.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coloplast A/S and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 0 4 0 1 2.40 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.55, suggesting a potential upside of 261.84%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Lucid Diagnostics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $3.93 billion N/A $734.56 million $0.30 31.67 Lucid Diagnostics $4.35 million 24.40 -$45.53 million ($1.34) -0.73

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Lucid Diagnostics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

