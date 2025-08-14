Financial Survey: Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) versus Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Free Report) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everybody Loves Languages 21.03% 17.94% 14.81% Grand Canyon Education 22.15% 31.50% 24.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Everybody Loves Languages and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everybody Loves Languages 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $203.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Everybody Loves Languages.

Everybody Loves Languages has a beta of -16.93, indicating that its share price is 1,793% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and Grand Canyon Education”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everybody Loves Languages $1.78 million N/A $310,000.00 $0.01 1.60 Grand Canyon Education $1.03 billion 5.38 $226.23 million $8.26 23.97

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Everybody Loves Languages. Everybody Loves Languages is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Everybody Loves Languages on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everybody Loves Languages

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Content-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 870 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment solutions. It develops and markets libraries of online language learning resources and offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, AcadeMe English, AcadeMe Junior, and Master and Business English. The company markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company was formerly known as Lingo Media Corporation and changed its name to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. in October 2022. Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. The company also offers marketing and communication services that include lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, business intelligence and data science, and market research services; and back-office services consisting of finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. In addition, it provides education services to 25 university partners. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

