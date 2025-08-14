First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. First Bancorp has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

