Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,159,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fluor worth $614,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fluor by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Fluor by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on Fluor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Fluor Stock Down 1.9%

FLR opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

