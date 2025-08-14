Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flywire by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flywire by 19,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flywire by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flywire Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.65 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%. Flywire’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,395. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

