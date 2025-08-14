FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,838,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 82.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 885,617 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 712,196 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,632,000 after acquiring an additional 594,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after acquiring an additional 585,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ FORM opened at $30.56 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,126 shares in the company, valued at $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

