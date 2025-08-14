Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $69.31. Approximately 58,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $68.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.
About Franklin Bitcoin ETF
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
