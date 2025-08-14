FY2029 EPS Estimates for Humacyte Reduced by HC Wainwright

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

HUMA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

HUMA stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $276.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

