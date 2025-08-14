Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 90,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,181,573.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,580,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,678,891.90. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,102,224 shares of company stock worth $54,139,429. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

