Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 3.7%

GMAB stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.