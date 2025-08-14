Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Globant by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 820,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,583,000 after acquiring an additional 554,938 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 907,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 420,382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $60,913,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Globant by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,700,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,723,000 after acquiring an additional 197,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $26,629,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

