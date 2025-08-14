Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,020,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $78,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 554.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $152,927.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,479.80. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

