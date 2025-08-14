Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

