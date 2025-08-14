Head-To-Head Comparison: Amentum (AMTM) and The Competition

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Amentum to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amentum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 4 0 2.33 Amentum Competitors 47 524 1037 24 2.64

Earnings and Valuation

Amentum currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Amentum’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Amentum and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 67.90 Amentum Competitors $8.29 billion $330.08 million 32.73

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 32.34% 7.24%

Summary

Amentum peers beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.