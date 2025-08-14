Head-To-Head Survey: Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) vs. Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH)

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) and Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Klabin and Millennium Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klabin 9.90% 19.37% 3.50% Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klabin 0 2 0 0 2.00 Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Klabin and Millennium Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Klabin has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Klabin and Millennium Group International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klabin $3.64 billion 5.84 $339.47 million $0.60 11.48 Millennium Group International $38.53 million N/A -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Klabin has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

Summary

Klabin beats Millennium Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klabin

Klabin S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper. In addition, the company offers industrial bags, corrugated boxes, and other packaging products. Klabin S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

