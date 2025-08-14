Head-To-Head Survey: Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) versus Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Risk and Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -105.71% -162.27% -25.16% Alico -355.13% -51.69% -31.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moolec Science and Alico”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million 1.89 -$7.31 million ($2.20) -1.20 Alico $46.64 million 5.47 $6.97 million ($18.43) -1.81

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moolec Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alico beats Moolec Science on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

