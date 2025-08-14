Head to Head Survey: Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) versus Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sadot Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sadot Group and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Energizer 0 6 1 0 2.14

Profitability

Energizer has a consensus price target of $31.4286, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Sadot Group.

This table compares Sadot Group and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group 0.71% -4.85% -1.03% Energizer 8.60% 181.90% 6.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sadot Group and Energizer”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $726.60 million 0.01 $3.99 million $0.23 4.11 Energizer $2.89 billion 0.68 $38.10 million $3.47 8.24

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Sadot Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

