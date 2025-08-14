Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Ameresco stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

