Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8,493.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $109.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

