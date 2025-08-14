Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in InterDigital by 957.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,633.91. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $276.11 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

