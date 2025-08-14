Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 620 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 832.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

