Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 648 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,635. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.