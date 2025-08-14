Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 275,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

