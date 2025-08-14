Headlands Technologies LLC Has $27,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,387.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $84.97 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

