Headlands Technologies LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602,657 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,049,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,282,000 after acquiring an additional 472,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.