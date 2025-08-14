Headlands Technologies LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $40,444,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 318,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.57. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

