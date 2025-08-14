Headlands Technologies LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $224.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.