Headlands Technologies LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $707.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $710.88. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

