Headlands Technologies LLC Has $41,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 414.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

SPDN stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

