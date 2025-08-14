Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $28,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4,620.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.96 and a beta of 1.43. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

