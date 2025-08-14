Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $29,000 in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEN. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 754.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of DFEN opened at $57.80 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

About Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

