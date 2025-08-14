Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $29,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

