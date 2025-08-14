Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $31,000 in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.