Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $37,000 in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 83.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Terex by 128.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 56.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 88.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

TEX stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Terex Corporation has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

