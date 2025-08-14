Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $38,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Corning Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.