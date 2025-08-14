Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 144.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SWX stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

