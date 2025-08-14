Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,337 Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,337 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 38,427 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,970,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 197,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Buenaventura Mining Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE BVN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. Research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Buenaventura Mining

About Buenaventura Mining

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.