Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 219.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 209,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,547,000. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 2.7%

BTC opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $54.48.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

