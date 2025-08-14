Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 2,954 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

