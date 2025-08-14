Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 50,643 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,643 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 202.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,801.45. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.51. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,460.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.