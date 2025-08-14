Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 5,796 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after purchasing an additional 829,212 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $4,274,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 472,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.