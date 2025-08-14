Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $28,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $223,820.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 245,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,360. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.