Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

