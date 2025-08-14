Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in News by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 344,036 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in News by 11.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in News by 68.5% during the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 2.3%

News stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.